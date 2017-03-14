US Destroyer, Attack Submarine Take Part in NATO War Games in Mediterranean

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US P-3 Orion anti-submarine and maritime surveillance aircraft is also taking part in the drill, which is taking place off the southern coast of Italy on March 13-24.

"Exercise Dynamic Manta is an excellent way for NATO allies to build resilient warfare capabilities, including anti-submarine warfare capabilities, through realistic training and challenging scenarios," USS Porter Commanding Officer Andria Slough said in the release.

Dynamic Manta is an annual exercise that focuses on operational training in anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, according to the Navy.

It helps to enhance interoperability of such participants as France, Norway, Canada, Turkey, Germany, Spain, Greece, Italy and the United Kingdom, the release said.