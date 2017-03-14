Register
14 March 2017
    Warships participate in NATO's Dynamic Manta 2017 anti-submarine warfare exercise, in the Mediterranean sea, Italy March 13, 2017. Picture taken March 13, 2017

    US Destroyer, Attack Submarine Take Part in NATO War Games in Mediterranean

    © REUTERS/ Antonio Parrinello
    US guided-missle destroyer USS Porter, along with two P-8A Multi-Mission Maritime Poseidon aircraft and a nuclear powered attack submarine are participating in a multi-national exercise in the Mediterranean Sea, the US Navy said on Tuesday.

    USS Wasp departs Naval Station Norfolk
    © Flickr/ Official U.S. Navy Page
    US Assault Ships in Mediterranean Might Mean Soon Ground Operation
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US P-3 Orion anti-submarine and maritime surveillance aircraft is also taking part in the drill, which is taking place off the southern coast of Italy on March 13-24.

    "Exercise Dynamic Manta is an excellent way for NATO allies to build resilient warfare capabilities, including anti-submarine warfare capabilities, through realistic training and challenging scenarios," USS Porter Commanding Officer Andria Slough said in the release.

    Dynamic Manta is an annual exercise that focuses on operational training in anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, according to the Navy.

    It helps to enhance interoperability of such participants as France, Norway, Canada, Turkey, Germany, Spain, Greece, Italy and the United Kingdom, the release said.

