23:29 GMT +313 March 2017
    A helicopter lands on the Izumo, Japan Maritime Self Defense Force's (JMSDF) helicopter carrier, at JMSDF Yokosuka base in Yokosuka

    Show of Force: Japan Sending Largest Warship to South China Sea

    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Military & Intelligence
    256314

    In an attempt to flex some military muscle, Japan is reportedly planning to dispatch its largest warship, the Izumo helicopter carrier, on a three-month jaunt through the hotly-disputed South China Sea.

    In July the 24,000-ton warship is set to hold joint naval exercises in the Indian Ocean, with ships from the navies of the US and India. Prior to that it will have stopovers in Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Singapore, and Indonesia, before returning to Japan in August. 

    The latest Chinese Jian-series fighter jet executes a fly-by over Beijing on September 12, 2009 during a rehearsal for National Day
    © AFP 2017/
    Beijing Sortie Through South China Sea Scares Taiwan; Japan Scrambles Jets in Response

    One unidentified source, wishing to remain anonymous, remarked, "The aim is to test the capability of the Izumo by sending it out on an extended mission…It will train with the US Navy in the South China Sea."

    Roughly $5 trillion in sea trade passes through the resource-rich region, which features gas and oil deposits as well as fertile fishing grounds. 

    Current disputes in the South China Sea center around territorial  claims by China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Vietnam, but Tokyo’s dispute with Beijing lies in the East China Sea.

    Last year, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Hong Lei cautioned that "Japan should reflect upon rather than forget what it has done during the aggression, act and speak cautiously on issues concerning the East China Sea and the South China Sea, and make more efforts to increase mutual trust with its neighbors and promote regional peace and stability instead of sowing discord." 

    In this Friday, Sept. 16, 2016 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Navy frigate Huangshan, left, and Russian Navy antisubmarine ship Admiral Tributs take part in a joint naval drill at sea off south China's Guangdong Province.
    © AP Photo/ Zha Chunming/Xinhua
    Beijing Slams Japan’s Plans to Ramp up Engagement in South China Sea

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who has struck something of an uneasy friendship with China as he has tried to shift Manila’s dependence away from Washington, has been invited aboard the Izumo when the helicopter carrier makes a port call about 100 km west of Manila, in Subic Bay.

    The move is Tokyo’s biggest show of naval force since World War II, and comes as US President Donald Trump attempts to take a hard line with Beijing, denouncing China’s buildup of military installations on artificial islands the country has constructed in the South China Sea.

    When evidence of the installations was displayed in satellite images, the Chinese defense ministry defended their actions, calling the buildup, "legitimate and lawful," and asking, "If someone makes a show of force at your front door, would you not ready your slingshot?" 

    In this April 26, 2012 file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese navy's missile destroyer DDG-112 Harbin fires a shell during the China-Russia joint naval exercise in the Yellow Sea
    © AP Photo/ Xinhua, Wu Dengfeng, File
    South China Sea Time Bomb: Beijing Sets "Red Line" on Japan-US Joint Operations

    In January, after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer spoke of defending "international territories" in the South China, Beijing asserted that it had “irrefutable” sovereignty over the islands.

    In a news briefing following Spicer’s comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that "the United States is not a party to the South China Sea dispute," adding, "We urge the United States to respect the facts, speak and act cautiously to avoid harming the peace and stability of the South China Sea."

      2007harleydavidsonsg
      China's peace claims are rubbish. No one knows China's regional intentions better then Japan. May the sprit of the Great Samurai once more come forth !
    • Reply
      avatar
      nonyank
      Sure that just has China quaking in their boots.
