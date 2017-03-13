Register
13 March 2017
    Logo of US group Lockheed Martin

    Lockheed Converts Jet Into Airborne Lab to Test New Intelligence Technologies

    © AFP 2017/ PIERRE VERDY
    Military & Intelligence
    0 8501

    US defense giant Lockheed Martin announced in a statement on Monday it has converted a business jet into an airborne laboratory designed for research and testing to improve intelligence and surveillance technologies and delivery.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin explained that the AML laboratory is a modified Gulfstream III business jet and it will provide a readily reconfigurable platform to "rapidly explore how multiple sensors and onboard systems interact and how to best apply them for use in military and non-military markets."

    "Lockheed Martin's manned airborne testbed, the Airborne Multi-INT Lab (AML), has been enhanced to expedite its ability to deliver decision-quality intelligence," the statement explained.

    The company pointed out its goal is to autonomously transform raw data into useful intelligence.

    F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
    © Flickr/ Lockheed Martin
    More Money: Lockheed Gets $11 Million for Additional Tests of F-35 Fighter
    At present, the laboratory is testing an autonomous sensor control mode that will let the system's operators handle mission planning and intelligence delivery rather than having to manipulate the sensors and other technologies, Lockheed Martin noted.

    The flying laboratory uses a plug-and-play technology system that can communicate with existing, less sophisticated ground stations, according to the statement.

    The aircraft is outfitted with electro-optical and infrared systems, synthetic aperture radar, and electronic intelligence and communications networks, the statement claimed.

    The AML has logged 4,000 mission hours providing intelligence support services during 'real-world' operations.

