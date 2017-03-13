Lockheed Converts Jet Into Airborne Lab to Test New Intelligence Technologies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin explained that the AML laboratory is a modified Gulfstream III business jet and it will provide a readily reconfigurable platform to "rapidly explore how multiple sensors and onboard systems interact and how to best apply them for use in military and non-military markets."
"Lockheed Martin's manned airborne testbed, the Airborne Multi-INT Lab (AML), has been enhanced to expedite its ability to deliver decision-quality intelligence," the statement explained.
The company pointed out its goal is to autonomously transform raw data into useful intelligence.
The flying laboratory uses a plug-and-play technology system that can communicate with existing, less sophisticated ground stations, according to the statement.
The aircraft is outfitted with electro-optical and infrared systems, synthetic aperture radar, and electronic intelligence and communications networks, the statement claimed.
The AML has logged 4,000 mission hours providing intelligence support services during 'real-world' operations.
