Moscow Responds to Washington: 'Russia Strictly Observes' INF Treaty

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia strictly observes the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) , chairman of the Russian upper house of parliament's defense committee Viktor Ozerov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Russia strictly observes the agreement signed by Mikhail Gorbachev in 1987," Ozerov said.

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Vice Chairman Gen. Paul Selva said in congressional testimony Wednesday that Washington aims to "look for leverage points" seeking Moscow's compliance with the INF Treaty. The testimony came nearly a month after US media reports claimed Russia had secretly sent ground-based cruise missiles in alleged violation of the pact.

"Let them present the facts of these violations. We have heard enough baseless conversations lately," Ozerov stressed.