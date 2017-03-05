Register
    In front of the portraits of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, and late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, left, a long-range, S-300 missile system is displayed by Iran's army during a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran

    WATCH First Iran's Tests of Russia-Made S-300 Missile Systems (VIDEO)

    Military & Intelligence
    The Russia-made S-300 missile system has been successfully tested by Iran. The Islamic Republic's military conducted launches of missiles on simulated enemy's targets.

    On Saturday, Iran successfully test-fired the S-300 surface-to-air missile systems supplied by Russia.

    The video footage shows that the S-300 system targeted an air target.

    When commenting on the test-launch, the commander of the Iranian Air Defense Force Brig. Gen. Farzad Esmaili said that "the S-300 missile smashed the ballistic missile," as quoted by local Tasnim news agency.

    The system is capable of hitting even the smallest aerial objects as well as cruise missiles, making it lethal for any potential enemy, he added, noting that the S-300 will now ensure Iran's secure air defenses alongside Iran's short-range Mersad and long-range Talaash air defense systems.

    Iran's Homegrown Bavar Ground-to-Air Missile System Still Lags Behind S-300
    Iranian experts conducted a number of tests of the Russian missile systems. The tests included all phases, namely, detection, identification, interception and target shooting.

    The drills took place at the Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base, where Iran's Air Defense Force is headquartered.

    The contract to deliver five Russian S-300 systems to Iran was signed in 2007. It was suspended after the adoption of UN Security Council sanctions on Iran in mid-2010. In April 2015, Russia resumed the talks on the S-300 deliveries following an interim agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.

    In December 2016, Iran's ambassador in Moscow Mehdi Sanayee said that Russia had finished executing the contract on supplying Iran with divisions of S-300 missile systems to Iran.

    According to media reports, Russian-made S-300 air defense systems delivered to Iran will become operational by late March 2017.

    The export modification of the S-300 system is able to shoot down ballistic missiles of short and medium range. The range of the system is 200 kilometers; it can simultaneously launch 12 missiles on 6 targets with a time interval of 3-5 seconds.

