Russian Servicemen Being Trained to Operate Next-Gen S-500 Missile Systems

According to Lyaporov, the students are currently attending general courses, and afterwards will start training according to their specialization.

"Our students receive training in 11 military disciplines, including the operation of advanced air defense systems, like the S-500," Lyaporov was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov told Sputnik that a test unit of Russia's next-generation S-500 air defense system would be ready by 2020

The S-500 Prometey, also known as 55R6M Triumfator-M, is a cutting-edge anti-aircraft and anti-ballistic missile system currently under development in Russia.

The S-500, designed by Almaz Antei, is said to have a range of 600 kilometers. The system can simultaneously intercept up to ten ballistic and hypersonic missiles traveling at a speed of up to 7 kilometers per second.