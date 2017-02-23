Register
22:59 GMT +323 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Ladd Reef, Spratly Islands, South China Sea

    US Claims Beijing Installing Long-Range Missiles in South China Sea Islands

    © REUTERS/ Reuters
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    129121

    US officials are reporting that China has almost completed constructing two dozen buildings on its artificial islands in the South China Sea. The structures, according to reports, are intended to contain long-range surface-to-air missiles.

    Washington has vocally denounced China’s island building, calling it illegal, and in January Rex Tillerson, then-nominee for Secretary of State, described the US position on Beijing by saying, "We’re going to have to send China a clear signal that, first, the island-building stops and, second, your access to those islands also is not going to be allowed." 

    Two F/A-18 Super Hornets and two Royal Malaysian Air Force Mig 29 Fulcrum fly in formation above aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson
    © Flickr/ U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Beijing ‘Opposes’ US Nuclear-Powered Carrier in South China Sea

    The White House has subsequently softened its approach, with President Donald Trump pledging to maintain the ‘One China’ policy after riling Beijing by speaking with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in December 2016.

    China lays claim to almost all of the South China Sea’s islands and maritime; although Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, and Taiwan  have claims as well. Beijing balked at a landmark July 2016 decision by an international tribunal in The Hague declaring that China had no historic right to the islands and had caused “irreparable harm” to the marine environment.

    The concrete structures feature retractable roofs, and are found in the Spratly Island chain on Fiery Cross, Subi and Mischief reefs. American officials believe that the military-length airstrips already present on the islands signal a military escalation. 

    Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)
    © Flickr/ U.S. Naval Forces Central Command
    US Geopolitical Game in South China Sea 'Not Only Aimed at Pressuring Beijing'

    One unnamed official said, "It is not like the Chinese to build anything in the South China Sea just to build it, and these structures resemble others that house SAM [surface-to-air missile] batteries, so the logical conclusion is that’s what they are for."

    The official said that the installations pose no real threat to the US,  believing that it was done to test the response of the Trump administration. "The logical response would also be political – something that should not lead to military escalation in a vital strategic area," they said.

    The buildings are reportedly about 33 feet high and 66 feet long.

    One Wednesday, Geng Shuang, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said he was aware of the rumblings but would not clarify whether Beijing was putting missiles on the reefs. "China carrying out normal construction activities on its own territory, including deploying necessary and appropriate territorial defense facilities, is a normal right under international law for sovereign nations," he remarked.

    Related:

    China, UK Express Readiness to Promote Free Trade - Chinese Foreign Ministry
    Mogherini Reaffirms EU to Recognize China as Market Economy
    China Reaches Breakthrough in Global Nuclear Market
    China Intends to Enhance Cooperation With US for Sake of Global Prosperity
    US, China to Develop More Balanced Economic Relationship - Treasury Secretary
    Tags:
    artificial island, long-range missiles, South China Sea dispute, China's Foreign Ministry, Trump administration, White House, Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump, China, South China Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      newdays
      real need for names to be added to "US intelligence" -
      "unnamed officials" should not be given room to breathe on real news sites.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Defenders of the Fatherland: Celebrating Russia's Military Might
    Defenders of the Fatherland: Celebrating Russia's Military Might
    Before and After
    Before and After
    Infographics: T-90S
    Russia's New Arms: T-90S, Third-Generation Main Battle Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok