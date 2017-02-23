US Navy Tests Intelligent Drones During Simulated Combat Trials

Aha explained that while some systems allow users to insert new goals or pre-program the selection of new ones, TBM’s "goal reasoning agents can dynamically select new goals to pursue that are not pre-programmed."
The TBM streamlines cross-platform coordination of manned and unmanned air combat teams to operate in highly contested environments. The system allows a human operator to manage the drones by coordinating their objectives and goals, the release stated.
During the simulated beyond-visual-range air combat missions, operators controlled the lead air vehicle and communicated with autonomous agents, each of which was TBM-controlled, the release added.
The Naval Research Laboratory worked integrated TBM into Air Force and Naval aviation advanced simulators, according to the release.
