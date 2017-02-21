US Awards Lockheed Martin $150Mln to Make Marine Helicopter Targeting System

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin announced in a press release on Tuesday it has been awarded a $150Mln contract to produce the Target Sight System for the US Marine Corps Viper attack helicopter.

"The Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division has awarded Lockheed Martin $150 million in follow-on production contracts to provide the US Marine Corps with the Target Sight System (TSS) for the AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter," the release explained.

The helicopter, which is also known as "Zulu," has a fully-integrated air-to-air missile capability. It is equipped with third generation forward-looking infrared radar as part of its Target Sight System.

"The TSS long-range precision strike capability significantly enhances the helicopter's lethality and aircrew survivability," Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control Vice President Paul Lemmo stated in the release.

The total value of the contract if Lockheed Martin exercises all options is $285 million, according to the release.