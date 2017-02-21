Russia Unveils Training System for Air Defense Battalions' Commanders at IDEX

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia’s Rostec state corporation has showcased a training system for the commanders of air defense battalions during the IDEX-2017 military expo, a representative from the Russian delegation to the exhibition told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"At the international exhibition IDEX-2017 for the first time Rostec is presenting to its foreign partners a training system for the command personnel of air defense battalions. The system is used for the training of commanders and operators of the Barnaul-T automated air defense control system that is currently in demand on foreign markets," the representative said.

He added that the system allowed simulating different scenarios of an air defense battle on real landscape. The system includes authorized commanders’ and operators’ posts, anti-aircraft missile system simulators as well as a rugged laptop for instructors.

"The system simulates the information exchange between command posts and combat weapons – Igla and Strela-10 surface-to-air missile systems, Tunguska anti-aircraft weapon, Tor-M1/2 missile system and other advanced tactical air defense systems. It has a function of displaying data about air zones with friendly aviation, lines of interception, the coordinates of the flight, areas for joint action, communication signals," the representative stressed.

The 13th IDEX exhibition is held in the United Arab Emirates' capital of Abu Dhabi on February 19-23. Russia has been attending all IDEX biennial exhibitions since 1993.