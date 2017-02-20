IDEX 2017: Five-Day Arms Extravaganza Kicks Off in UAE

The expo, held under the patronage of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, puts the latest technology across land, sea and air sectors of defense on display. It is a unique platform to establish and strengthen relationships with government departments, businesses and armed forces throughout the region.

The five-day-long biennial arms and defense technology sales exhibition is organized with the full support of the UAE Armed Forces and includes indoor exhibitions, with thousands of local and international defense manufacturers and contractors taking part, as well as outdoor displays and live demonstrations.