Russia Plans New Non-Lethal Arms Supplies to US Law Enforcement

ABU DHABI (Sputnik) — Russia plans new non-lethal weapons supplies to law enforcement agencies in the United States, including the Osa ("Wasp") handgun, its developer told Sputnik on Monday.

"US law enforcement agencies are showing considerable interest in Tecmash group's products, particularly the Osa multifunctional system of civilian non-lethal weapons," Machine Engineering Technologies Holding (Tecmash) General Director Sergei Rusakov said.

The supply of multifunctional shields named "Legion" to US police departments as well as research and development consultations are also under consideration, Rusakov added, speaking at the IDEX 2017 exhibition in the UAE.

Osa is a weapon system that includes a four- or two-cartridge break-action barrel-less pistol and a broad range of special cartridges with an aluminum case and electrical pulse firing. The system is designated for police officers to use in self-defense and for personal protection by private individuals.