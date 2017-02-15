Register
04:10 GMT +315 February 2017
Live
    Search
    The RQ-4 Global Hawk UAV

    US Air Force Narrows Field For Enlisted Drone Pilots

    © Flickr/ Dysanovic
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    173 0 0

    The US Air Force may select its first enlisted drone pilots for surveillance, reconnaissance and intelligence training this month. Last week, the pilot selection board met to consider 185 airmen who passed the program’s qualifying phase.

    On Monday, Air Force Personnel Center spokesman Mike Dickerson told Military.com,"We anticipate the board will select 30 airmen with five alternates,"  adding that the board is still deliberating, but the results would be announced soon.

    US MQ-9 Reaper drone in flight
    © Photo: US Air Force / Staff Sgt. Brian Ferguson
    US Air Force Hopes New Measures Will Halt Drone Pilot Drain

    The "whole person concept" is used in the application process, which entails reviewing an applicant’s entire military record.

    According to Dickerson the Initial Flight Training should begin by April, with two pilots from that group being housed at Colorado's Pueblo Memorial Airport. After that, each class will have two airmen throughout this fiscal year and the next.

    Chief Master Sgt. Eric Rigby, head of aircrew assignments  at AFPC explained that "Integrating enlisted pilots into the RQ-4 [Global Hawk] community enables the Air Force to meet mission requirements as the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission grows, while providing an opportunity to our highly skilled enlisted force." 

    US Predator unmanned drone armed with a missile setting off from its hangar at Bagram air base in Afghanistan, November 27, 2009.
    © AFP 2016/ Bonny Schoonakker
    US Air Force Confused on Number of Pilots Needed for Drone Program

    Responding to dwindling numbers of jet and drone pilots, the service first announced that it would begin training airmen to operate the RQ-4 in 2015, soon after announcing bonuses as high as $125,000 for pilots who could fly the craft.

    AFPC received more than 800 applications when the Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) program was first announced. Rigby said in a release, "Expanding opportunities in the RPA program is one of many ways the Air Force is tapping into the talent of our skilled, diverse and innovative enlisted force."

    Related:

    Indian Air Force Pushes For 200-250 More Medium Weight Combat Jets
    Raytheon Wins Millions to Train Qatar Air Force to Use Patriot Interceptors
    US Air Force Sets Up Cyber Defense Office to Protect Weapons Systems
    US Air Force Research Lab Orders New Secure Intelligence-Sharing Network
    Air Force Secretary: No Substitute for F-35
    Tags:
    Drone, pilot training, Drone Program, US Air Force, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      siberianhusky
      Anything not to have somebody shooting at me and be home and in my own bed every night and make good a decent buck.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Liberal leader Justin Trudeau arrives at the polling station with his wife and children.
    Love is in the Air: World Leaders and Their Other Halves
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok