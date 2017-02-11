Northrop Wins Contract for In-Space Maintenance on Missile Defense System

© AP Photo/ Jeff Roberson Northrop Grumman, BAE Drop Out of Race to Build US Next-Gen Trainer Jet

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US defense giant Northrop Grumman has received a Missile Defense Agency contract to carry out repairs and maintenance in orbit for the US Space Tracking and Surveillance System (STSS), the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems [of] Redondo Beach, California, is being awarded a $19.5 million modification… [to] provide on-orbit operations and sustainment for the Space Tracking and Surveillance System,” the stated on Friday.

The value of the total Northrop Grumman contract was increased from $1.859 million to $1.878 million, the Defense Department said.

Work on the contract will be performed at the Missile Defense Space Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado and at Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems in Redondo Beach, California, the announcement added.