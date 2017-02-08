US, Belgium Agree to Share Space-Related Information to Increase Flight Safety

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States and Belgium signed an agreement to collaborate and share information within the space domain to ensure safety of flight operations, the US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) said in a press release.

"The arrangement, which will enhance awareness within the space domain and increase the safety of spaceflight operations, was formalized in a memorandum of understanding that was signed by US Air Force Maj. Gen. Clinton E. Crosier, USSTRATCOM director of plans and policy, on Feb. 7, at USSTRATCOM headquarters, and Ms. Elke Sleurs, Belgium’s secretary of state for science policy, on Jan. 31, in Brussels," the release stated on Tuesday.