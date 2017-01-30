NATO States, Sweden to Partake in Military Drills in Latvia in April

RIGA (Sputnik) — International military exercises with participation of 10 NATO member states and Sweden will take place in Latvia in April, press service of the Latvian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Summer Shield XIV drills are scheduled for April 17-30," the statement said on Sunday.

The statement added that servicemen from Bulgaria, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden and the United States would participate in the military exercises.

Riga has joined the alliance in 2004. Since then the territory of the Baltic nation has been used for military exercises with participation of the servicemen from the NATO members, as well as from the alliance's partners.