NATO States, Sweden to Partake in Military Drills in Latvia in April

"The Summer Shield XIV drills are scheduled for April 17-30," the statement said on Sunday.
The statement added that servicemen from Bulgaria, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden and the United States would participate in the military exercises.
Riga has joined the alliance in 2004. Since then the territory of the Baltic nation has been used for military exercises with participation of the servicemen from the NATO members, as well as from the alliance's partners.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Exactly who is it that makes these decisions about "exercises" for NATO, hmm?
FightForTruth