Romanian Armed Forces Orders Fifth Batch of Piranha Armored Vehicles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — General Dynamics European Land Systems won a contract to deliver more Piranha armored vehicles to the Romanian Armed Forces, the defense contractor said in a press release on Friday.

“General Dynamics European Land Systems has been awarded a contract to deliver a fifth batch of additional PIRANHA III 8x8 wheeled armored vehicles to the Romanian Armed Forces,” the release stated. “The vehicle supply contract, signed on December 30, 2016, is part of the Romanian Army’s plan to modernize its legacy wheeled armored vehicle fleet.”

The release further stated that Piranha vehicles have served the Romanian Armored Forces since 2006 with proven capabilities in various missions, including in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Piranha is one of the most successful 8x8 wheeled armored vehicles worldwide with over 11,000 systems fielded, the release added.