Pentagon Awards $54Mln for Production of Trident Nuclear Missile Guidance System

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Charles Stark Draper Laboratory has been awarded a $54 million contract to produce and test Trident D-5 nuclear missile guidance systems to be used on US and UK Navy strategic ballistic missile submarines, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Charles Stark Draper Laboratory Inc. is being awarded a $53,530,167 million fixed-price-incentive, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for the Trident (D5) MK 6 guidance system production," the release stated on Thursday. “The contract includes failure verification, test, repair and recertification of inertial measurement units, electronic assemblies, and electronic modules."

The Trident D-5 is a three-stage, solid-fueled submarine-launched intercontinental-range ballistic missile with a range of nearly 8,000 miles.

The missile is currently deployed by the United Kingdom on its Vanguard class submarines. It is also deployed on the US Navy's Ohio and newer Columbia class nuclear missile submarines.

Work will be performed in the US states of Minnesota, Florida and Massachusetts and is expected to be completed in January 2021.

US Navy funds in the amount of $45,663,167 million and UK funds of $7,867,000 are being released for the award.