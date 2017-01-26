Gulfstream Wins Maintenance Contract for US Military’s Executive Jets

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation has received a $115.6 million contract to provide support to the C-20 and C-37 Gulfstream aircraft operated by the US Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard, the Department of Defense announced.

"Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation [of] Savannah, Georgia, has been awarded a maximum $115.6 million… contract for… logistics support," the announcement stated on Wednesday.

Under the contract, General Atomics will provide support to the C-20 and C-37 executive jet fleet for the US Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard., the Defense Department said.

Work on the contract will be performed in Savannah and at the Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Andrews Air Force Base (AFB), Maryland, Hickam AFB, Hawaii; Marine Corps Base, Hawaii, MacDill AFB, Florida and Reagan National Airport, the Defense Department added.