Trump Nominates US Businessman Philip Bilden as Navy Secretary

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump has nominated former Military Intelligence officer and businessman Philip Bilden to serve as the 76th secretary of the Navy, the White House said in a press release.

"Mr. Bilden, a highly successful business leader, former Military Intelligence officer, and Naval War College cybersecurity leader will bring strategic leadership, investment discipline, and Asia Pacific regional and cyber expertise to the Department of the Navy," the release stated on Wednesday.