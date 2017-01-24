Register
24 January 2017
    Finland, Mr Jussi Niinistö, Minister

    Finnish Defense Minister Attacks Reservists-Turned-Civilians as 'Deserters'

    Military & Intelligence
    Whereas Sweden openly regrets scrapping conscription and mulls a return to a draft army, Finland, which never steered away from enlistment, has its own worries: namely, a growing number of reservists who switch to civilian service.

    Finnish missile boat Pori (83), the fourth ship of Hamina class missile boats, in South Harbor of Helsinki.
    Finnish Armed Forces Slated for Mass Upgrades on Land and at Sea
    Finnish Defense Minister Jussi Niinistö of the Finns Party expressed particular concern over reservists who after completing military service opt for non-military or civilian service for their supplementary training.

    During his speech at the start of a National Defense Course in Helsinki, Niinistö called reservists who leave the military service "deserters" and "people unworthy of respect" and said it was a matter of principle.

    "It's difficult for me to comprehend how after completing their military service as conscripts, hundreds of reservists would have this kind of ethical epiphany that armed service would suddenly go against their convictions," Niinistö said, as quoted by Finnish national broadcaster Yle.

    In his rant, Niinistö ventured that Finland should not be left defenseless just because some people believe that army service is no longer fun. Additionally, the increase in reservists-turned-civilians undermines the credibility of Finnish defense.

    Åland Islands
    Tempers Running High as Finnish 'Islands of Peace' Face Re-Militarization
    Kaj Raninen, the secretary of the Finnish branch of War Resisters' International, retorted that it rather was a question of personal belief and conscience. He also referred to the freedom of action which is secured by Finnish law and international human rights treaties.

    "This includes the people's right to their opinions. The very fact that he [Jussi Niinistö] calls the reservists' refusal 'desertion,' shows at least bad taste," Kaj Raninen told Yle.

    In his home country, Niinistö is known for his bellicose rhetoric. For instance, during his tenure as Finnish Defense Minister, Niinistö has been repeatedly pushing for a re-militarization of Åland, an autonomous archipelago, which has been demilitarized for over a century and a half. By law, Åland, which has been dubbed "Islands of Peace," is politically neutral and entirely demilitarized; its residents are exempt from conscription to the Finnish Defense Forces and enjoy a broad autonomy.

    ​In 2015, the Finnish Armed Forces sent letters to all 900,000 of the Nordic country's reservists aged 20-60, informing them of their role in a "crisis situation," prompting many domestic and foreign observers to a conclusion that Finland was about to wage a war. The same letter also asked them to provide the military with up-to-date details of their whereabouts. In the same year, Finland tripled the number of reservists called up for refresher training courses.

    Russian and Finnish flags
    Finnish Professor Stuns Scandinavia by Proposing Military Alliance With Russia
    The Finnish Armed Forces are based on universal male conscription. All men aged 18 years and over are liable to serve either six, nine or twelve months, with the option of alternative service. Some 27,000 conscripts are trained annually. In peace time, Finland has a standing strength of 16,000 troops. Its conscript-centered armed forces can mobilize up to 230,000 combat troops and service personnel within one to four weeks.

    Around 80 percent of Finnish men complete military service. In recent years, the number of reservists switching to civilian service increased dramatically from a few hundred a year to a thousand a year.

