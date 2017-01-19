Germany Wary of Russian Cyberattacks Despite Lack of Proof - Intelligence Chief

BERLIN (Sputnik) — The president of the German BfV domestic intelligence agency, Hans-Georg Maassen, said Thursday Berlin had no evidence that Russia might carry out cyberattacks but thought it possible.

"We are looking at the situation in other countries. We took notice of the attacks on the Democratic Party in the United States. US special services are certain that it is very likely that Russian special agencies were behind this… We, of course, do not have proof, but, evidently, the same thing could happen in Germany," Maassen said.

The BfV chief said that German Bundestag was hacked in the spring of 2015, which resulted in some data leaks and some lawmakers with a critical disposition toward Russia became victims of cyberattacks, namely, Marieluise Beck.

© Photo: Pixabay Russian Hacker Scare Haunting Europe

On January 6, the US Intelligence Community released a report saying it had high confidence that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

US President-elect Donald Trump, after getting briefed by the intelligence officials, said cyberattacks had no impact on the outcome of the election.

The report did not offer proof for the claims that Russia attempted to hack and influence the US election process.

Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

The BfV chief made several allegations in 2016 about Russia possibly intervening in the campaigns leading up to Germany's 2017 general elections. The Kremlin called the accusations "ridiculous" and groundless.