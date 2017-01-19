Register
16:52 GMT +319 January 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian hacker bear

    Germany Wary of Russian Cyberattacks Despite Lack of Proof - Intelligence Chief

    © Flickr/ Sunny Ripert
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 7611

    The head of Germany's domestic intelligence agency admitted Berlin had no evidence to support its claims.

    BERLIN (Sputnik) — The president of the German BfV domestic intelligence agency, Hans-Georg Maassen, said Thursday Berlin had no evidence that Russia might carry out cyberattacks but thought it possible.

    "We are looking at the situation in other countries. We took notice of the attacks on the Democratic Party in the United States. US special services are certain that it is very likely that Russian special agencies were behind this… We, of course, do not have proof, but, evidently, the same thing could happen in Germany," Maassen said.

    The BfV chief said that German Bundestag was hacked in the spring of 2015, which resulted in some data leaks and some lawmakers with a critical disposition toward Russia became victims of cyberattacks, namely, Marieluise Beck.

    Dark web
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Russian Hacker Scare Haunting Europe
    On January 6, the US Intelligence Community released a report saying it had high confidence that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

    US President-elect Donald Trump, after getting briefed by the intelligence officials, said cyberattacks had no impact on the outcome of the election.

    The report did not offer proof for the claims that Russia attempted to hack and influence the US election process.

    Russia has repeatedly denied the US allegations calling them absurd and characterizing them as an attempt to divert public opinion from revelations of corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.

    The BfV chief made several allegations in 2016 about Russia possibly intervening in the campaigns leading up to Germany's 2017 general elections. The Kremlin called the accusations "ridiculous" and groundless.

    Related:

    German Officer Responsible for Elections Getting Ready to Counter Cyberattacks
    Targeted Propaganda and Cyberattacks Pose Threat to 2017 Elections - German MP
    German Intelligence Chief Claims Russia May Be Involved in OSCE Cyberattack
    German Officials Warn of Russian Cyberattacks Despite Lack of Evidence
    Tags:
    cyberattacks, hacking, Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz (BfV), Hans-Georg Maassen, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Cold Hands, Warm Hearts: Russians Brave the Cold to Celebrate Orthodox Epiphany
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok