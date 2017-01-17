Estonia, US Sign Agreement on Defense Cooperation - Estonian Defense Ministry

TALLINN (Sputnik) — The agreement regulates the legal status of members of the US forces, their family members and contractors in Estonia and complements the Agreement on the status of armed forces between NATO member states (NATO SOFA). It replaces the agreement on the use of land plots and structures belonging to the Estonian Defence Forces that was signed with the United States in 2015.
A milestone: DefMin @Tsahkna and @USEmbTallinn AMB Melville signed the agreement on defence cooperation between Estonia and the U.S. pic.twitter.com/Nv3W3c9ZA4— MoD Estonia (@MoD_Estonia) January 17, 2017
In his turn, Melville tweeted saying the agreement was "a major step".
AMB Melville on DCA: "Agreement between 🇺🇸&🇪🇪 is a major step for enhanced #defense and #security co-op in the context of @NATO #alliance" pic.twitter.com/q465GwtWtO— USEmbassyTallinn (@USEmbTallinn) January 17, 2017
According to the agreement, Estonia provides the US Armed Forces with unlimited access to the Amari airbase, Tapa military base, the central range of the Estonian Defence Forces, and other objects across the country. The US forces are allowed to build and renew Estonian military objects they are stationed in or which are used for training, equipment maintenance and other activities coordinated with the Estonian side.
Estonia has previously signed similar agreements with Germany and Kuwait. The United States have signed such agreements with Spain, the Netherlands, Poland, and several other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)