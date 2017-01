© AFP 2016/ MARWAN NAAMANI US Resumes Osprey Aircraft Flights From Okinawa Base in January

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-based Bell-Boeing Joint Project Office (JPO) won a $138 million Navy engineering contract to develop and test the V-22 Osprey tilt rotor aircraft for Japan, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Bell-Boeing JPO, Amarillo, Texas, is being awarded $138,616,043… in support of the V-22 [Osprey] aircraft,” the release stated on Friday.

The companies will provide engineering support to develop the aircraft for Japan, the Defense Department explained.

Work on the contract is expected to be completed in December 2019 under the US foreign military sales program, the release added.

Since 2007, the Osprey has had four crashes and a number of accidents.