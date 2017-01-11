Tillerson: US Should Continue Engagement With Russia Under New START Treaty

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States should keep its cooperation with Russia under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START), which ensures that Russia has to reduce the number of its nuclear warheads and delivery vehicles, Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson testified during his confirmation hearing at the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday.

"This is an area where we have to stay engaged with Russia and hold them accountable to the commitments made under the New START, and also ensure that we are in the position to meet our accountability as well," Tillerson stated.

