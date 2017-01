WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Massachusetts-based firm has been awarded a $9,093,075 modification for Qatar Air and Missile Defense Operations Center, according to the release.

Work on the contract is expected to be competed in just over 11 months by December 14, 2017, the announcement added.

In April, the US Department of State approved the sale of $260 million worth of tactical missiles to Qatar.

