Raytheon Wins Millions to Train Qatar Air Force to Use Patriot Interceptors

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Raytheon has received a $163.3 million foreign military sales contract to train Qatar Air Force personnel on how to operate the Patriot anti-missile and anti-aircraft system, the US Department of Defense announced.

"Raytheon Company was awarded a $163.2million… foreign military sales (Qatar) contract for integrated air and missile defense and related miscellaneous training to Qatar Emeri Air Force service members," the announcement said on Friday.

The contract also includes English language training and is scheduled to be completed by April 30, 2020, the Defense Department said.

On November 7, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced a $9.9 billion foreign military sale to Qatar of 11 Patriot Configuration-3 units and associated equipment, parts, training and logistical support.