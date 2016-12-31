Raytheon Wins Millions to Train Qatar Air Force to Use Patriot Interceptors

"Raytheon Company was awarded a $163.2million… foreign military sales (Qatar) contract for integrated air and missile defense and related miscellaneous training to Qatar Emeri Air Force service members," the announcement said on Friday.
The contract also includes English language training and is scheduled to be completed by April 30, 2020, the Defense Department said.
On November 7, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced a $9.9 billion foreign military sale to Qatar of 11 Patriot Configuration-3 units and associated equipment, parts, training and logistical support.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Qatar supports terrorists and lives under sharia law. The US should not be aiding them.
Meatcannon