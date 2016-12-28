Continuous US Military Presence in Latvia ‘Beneficial’ - Senator McCain

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Senator John McCain, who is currently touring Baltic states, said Wednesday that continuous presence of the US military in Latvia is a favorable development.

"Beneficial to have continuous US military presence in Latvia on rotational basis," McCain stated as quoted by the US embassy in Riga.

The US senator delivered his remarks at a press conference with Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis. US Senators Amy Klobuchar and Lindsay Graham were also present at the event.

On Tuesday, McCain visited Estonia where he underscored that the US relationship with NATO will remain unchanged despite remarks by President-elect Donald Trump that may suggest a different approach.