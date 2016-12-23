Register
15:37 GMT +323 December 2016
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Hypersonic missile

    This is Why Russia is Protected From Any Potential Aggression

    © Sputnik/ Ildus Gilyazutdinov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 41340

    Russia is now stronger than any potential aggressor, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at an expanded Defense Ministry board meeting.

    "I would like to draw your attention to the fact that if we just allow ourselves to relax even for a minute, allow at least one major failure in the modernization of the army and navy, in the training of the troops, the situation may change fast," the president said.

    One of the main components of Russia's ability repel all types of potential aggression is hypersonic weapons.

    Russia’s Hypersonic Strategy

    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends his annual end-of-year news conference in Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik/ Grigory Sysoev
    Putin: Russian Armed Forces Stronger Than Any Aggressor
    In March, the Russian Defense Industry began tests of the new Tsirkon 3M22 hypersonic missile, which is designed to be carried by advanced and modernized warships and submarines. Production of the missile is expected to be launched in 2017. The Admiral Nakhimov and the Pyotr Veliky nuclear-powered missile cruisers will be the first to receive the new weapons.

    On October 25, Russia successfully tested a hypersonic warhead for advanced intercontinental missiles. The hypersonic vehicle (known under the development codename Izdelie 4202) was launched from a range in the Orenburg Region and reached to the Kura range in Kamchatka.

    It is worth to note that the electronic systems, onboard electronic equipment and control system of Izdelie 4202 were developed and manufactured in Russia, as part of a large-scale import substitution industrial plan.

    Earlier, Boris Obnosov, director of Tactical Missiles Corporation, said that Russia is developing hypersonic flying vehicles. At the same time, Commander of the Russian Missile and Artillery Forces Lt. Gen. Mikhail Matveevsky said Russia is developing a new advanced type of warheads.

    On October 6, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Russia used newest Kh-101 hypersonic missiles with a range of up to 4,500 km during its military operation in Syria.

    A vehicle can be described hypersonic if it can reach speeds of over 4,500 kmh. A hypersonic vehicle cannot be propelled with a regular jet engine. It requires the use of a ramjet engine with supersonic combustion. Russia developed a brand-new type of fuel, the Detsilin-M, with a 20 percent increase in energy capacity.

    The WU-14 hypersonic glide vehicle. Artist's rendering.
    © Wikipedia
    Russian Hypersonic Aircraft to Break Through Missile Defense Systems
    After a hypersonic vehicle accelerates to the designated speed it begins maneuverable flight in the atmosphere in high-temperature conditions. At hypersonic speeds, a vehicle is enveloped in a plasma cloud which can burn down the antennas, sensors and control devices. In such conditions, the most advanced materials and technologies are required to enable operation of the control and target-acquiring systems of the vehicle.

    A hypersonic warhead travels at speeds of nearly Mach 15 (seven km per second) at an altitude of 100 km. Before entering the dense atmosphere it performs a complicated maneuver to penetrate the enemy missile defense. Hypersonic weapons can overcome any of the existing types of missile defense.

    Specialists expect that hypersonic missile systems will maintain military and strategic parity in the coming decades.

    For example, Russia’s Sarmat heavy missile is expected to carry hypersonic missiles. Drop tests of the Sarmat missile will begin in 2017. Russia is currently developing aggression preventing weapons in all environments, including space.

    On October 28, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that despite serious financial difficulties Russia will continue the modernization of its armed forces. 

    Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin set a goal to modernize 79 percent of the Russian military by 2020.

    West Closely Watching the Situation

    Citing a study by the United States Armed Force, the Washington Free Beacon reported that Washington is "falling behind Russia and China in the technology race" to develop both defensive and offensive hypersonic weapons.

    "The People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation are already flight-testing high-speed maneuvering weapons (HSMWs) that may endanger both forward deployed US forces and even the continental United States itself. These weapons appear to operate in regimes of speed and altitude, with maneuverability that could frustrate existing missile defense constructs and weapon capabilities," an executive summary of the report read.

    The Danish daily newspaper Jyllands-Posten reported that the Russian military would acquire hypersonic weapons by 2020.

    Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile complex
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Kazak
    Sarmat ICBM Systems to Be Put Into Service in Russia in 2019-2020
    "Hypersonic nuclear missiles are the latest achievement by the defense industry. A hypersonic missile would be a tough challenge even for the US missile system, one of the most advanced in the world," the article read.

    American analytical outlet The National Interest noted: "Once it is fielded, the Russian hypersonic glide weapons could be fielded on the Sarmat heavy ICBM or the smaller road-mobile Topol-M ICBM."

    According to Spanish online publication El Confidencial, Russia is finishing development of the newest RS-28 Sarmat missile, which is aimed to replace the current R-36 Voevoda (NATO reporting name Satan).

    An S-400 air defence missile system deployed for a combat duty at the Hmeymim airbase to provide security of the Russian air group's flights in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Next-Gen S-500 to Defend Russia Against Hypersonic Weapons and ICBMs
    "The missile can reach speeds of up to 7,000 kmh and can hit targets on the territory of the US. The missile has new powerful engines and a lighter design," the article read.

    According to the publication, the new missile has a weight of over 100 tons and a payload of 10 tons. This can be a 50-megaton warhead or 10-15 nuclear warheads capable of performing hypersonic maneuvers.

    The National Interest also touched upon the Russian combat aviation.

    "The Russians are not just aiming to equip the new fighter with hypersonic weapons; Moscow is designing its sixth-generation airframe to be capable of hypersonic speeds," Dave Majumdar, defense editor of the NI, wrote.


    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia to Develop Hypersonic Aerial Devices to Override Missile Defense
    Air Force Study Warns US Falling Behind China, Russia in Hypersonic Missiles
    Raytheon Wins $175Mln for Hypersonic Air-Breathing Weapon Research
    'Object 4202': New Russian Hypersonic Warhead to Be Coupled With Sarmat ICBM
    Tags:
    hypersonic weapons, defense, Sarmat ballistic missile, Vladimir Putin, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle (C) reacts to being named Miss World as Miss Philippines Catriona Elisa Gray (L) and Miss Kenya Evelyn Njambi Thungu watch during the Miss World 2016 Competition in Oxen Hill, Maryland, U.S.
    This Week in Pictures
    Santa's Summer Comes Early
    Warming North Pole Means Danger Ahead for Santa
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok