WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The TSS incorporates a third-generation forward-looking infrared sensor that provides target sighting in day, night, or adverse weather conditions.

"The TSS is a large-aperture mid-wave forward-looking infrared sensor with a laser designator/rangefinder turret and provides the capability to identify and laser-designate targets at maximum weapon range, significantly enhancing platform survivability and lethality," the release explained.

The AH-1Z Cobra attack helicopter is used by US Marine Corps expeditionary forces.