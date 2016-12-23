Boeing Gets $143Mln Order for 'Consumable' Items to Keep Aircraft Flying

Work on the contract from the Defense Logistics Agency will be carried out in the US state of Missouri with a completion date of September 16, 2019, the Defense Department added.
The US Federal Aviation Authority defines such consumables as materials in aircraft that must be replenished or replaced at times such as fluids, lubricating oils, greases, sealants, adhesives, room temperature vulcanizing silicone compounds, paints, lock-wire, and high temperature tapes.
