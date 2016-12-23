Boeing Gets $143Mln Order for 'Consumable' Items to Keep Aircraft Flying

© AFP 2016/ Bonny Schoonakker General Atomics Wins $349Mln Contract for US Air Force Drones

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The award is a modification to a "five-year base contract with one five-year option period for consumable items supporting various aircraft," the department stated on Thursday.

Work on the contract from the Defense Logistics Agency will be carried out in the US state of Missouri with a completion date of September 16, 2019, the Defense Department added.

The US Federal Aviation Authority defines such consumables as materials in aircraft that must be replenished or replaced at times such as fluids, lubricating oils, greases, sealants, adhesives, room temperature vulcanizing silicone compounds, paints, lock-wire, and high temperature tapes.