Register
16:59 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Admiral Levchenko anti-submarine warfare ship. (File)

    Russia Expands Northern Fleet's Snap Drills to Norwegian Sea

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 248

    The operational zone of Russian warships during the exercises will be expanded to several areas of the Norwegian Sea.

    An Il-76 aircraft
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Baranov
    Russian Paratroopers to Move to Polar Region for Northern Fleet Drills
    SEVEROMORSK (Sputnik) — The number of naval task groups deployed in Northern Fleet's snap drills has been increased to five, while their operational zone has been expanded to the Norwegian Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

    "The commanding staff of the Northern Fleet has decided to build up the contingent involved in training missions to defend Russia's borders in the Arctic," the ministry said in a statement.

    "The contingent originally deployed in the Barents Sea has been increased to five combined-arms naval task groups," the statement said.

    According to the ministry, the operational zone of Russian warships during the exercises will be expanded to several areas of the Norwegian Sea.

    Military exercises of Northern Fleet of Russia
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Fomichev
    Putin Orders Northern Fleet to Full Alert for Combat Readiness Drills
    Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to bring the country’s Northern Fleet to full alert in a snap combat readiness exercise that originally included 38,000 military personnel, 3,360 pieces of equipment, 41 ships, 15 submarines, and 110 airplanes and helicopters.

    The main goal of the current snap drills is to assess combat readiness of Russian forces deployed in the Arctic region, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier said.

    According to Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, the drills will be held between March 16 and 21 and will include land, sea and air activities.

    Russian Deputy Defense Minister Anatoly Antonov also said on Tuesday that Russia had notified the countries of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) of the snap exercises by the troops from the Northern Fleet.

    Related:

    Russia Notified OSCE of Snap Combat Readiness Drills - Defense Ministry
    Russian Strategic Strike Bombers Deployed to Crimea for Military Drills
    Russian Iskander Missiles to Be Deployed to Kaliningrad for Snap Drills
    Three Russian Warship Groupings Enter Barents Sea for Readiness Drills
    Tags:
    military drills, Russian Northern Fleet, Norwegian Sea, Russia, Barents Sea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok