US to Sell Black Hawk Helicopters to Mexico for War on Organized Crime

“Mexico has been a strong partner in combating organized crime and drug trafficking organizations,” the statement said. “The sale of these UH-60M helicopters to Mexico will significantly increase and strengthen its capability to provide in-country airlift support for its forces engaged in counter-drug operations.”
The $110 million deal would include communications, radar and weaponry for the Black Hawks, as well as training and logistical services.
Mexico is a major hub for organized crime and the drug trade to the United States. Fighting between dozens of Mexican drug cartels over control of lucrative drug trade as well as counter-narcotics operations have left tens of thousands dead.
The UN Office on Drugs and Crime reported that about 112,000 homicides took place in Mexico between 2008 and 2012. Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography reported 23,000 murders in the country in 2013.
