Erdogan: Turkey Has Detained Suspect in Case of Starting Forest Fires

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that a person suspected of forest arson in the country's south-west has been detained. He did not reveal the suspect's name or motives, but said that the person was suspected of being connected with a wildfire near the city of Milas in Mugla province.
Erdogan said that the country does not rule out the possibility that the wildfires, which he had previously dubbed a "national disaster", were started by people interested in hurting Turkey.
"We are thoroughly investigating the causes of wildfires. If there are such traitors who can set to fire their own motherland, they will face severe punishment", Erdogan said.
