Wildfire in Turkey's Manavgat Brought Under Control - Photo, Video

Two planes, 15 helicopters, six bulldozers and 106 fire trucks are extinguishing the fire, which spread quickly due to strong winds and hot weather.
"The forest fire in Manavgat was brought under control, but it is still ongoing in Akseki. Unfortunately, an 82-year-old Akseki resident died. Eighteen settlements were evacuated", Pakdemirli told reporters.
21 saattin ardından #Manavgat'taki büyük yangın kontrol altına alındı; 18 köy ve mahalle boşaltıldıhttps://t.co/O7NQS2J8nb pic.twitter.com/ASqUXQbPEo— gzt (@gztcom) July 29, 2021
Bu gün Türkiye’ye gün doğmadı #Manavgat acınız acımızdır😞😞#manavgatyangını #ManavgatYakılıyor #ManavgatYakılıyor pic.twitter.com/QUpYh5bEwL— Seda Koç Güven (@sedakocguven) July 29, 2021
A total of 62 people sought medical assistance in connection with the fire, according to Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.
All comments
Show new comments (0)