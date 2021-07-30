Angry White House Questions Israel About Sales of Pegasus Surveillance Software - Report

The Israel-based NSO Group first hit the headlines in 2016, when it was accused of heping the United Arab Emirates spy on a dissident. NSO was founded in 2010 by Shalev Hulio and Omri Lavie and is based in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, a centre for Israel’s hi-tech industries.

President Joe Biden has reportedly raised concerns with Israel about allegations the NSO Group sold its Pegasus surveillance software to several governments who used it to monitor journalists and activists.

Axios claims a top Biden administration official, Brett McGurk, raised the issue in a meeting last week with Israeli defence ministry official Zohar Palti.

Axios and the Washington Post claim Palti reassured McGurk the matter was being taken seriously by the Israeli government, which was looking at restricting the expert of cyber warfare tools such as Pegasus.

In Hungary opposition MPs demanded an inquiry after a investigation by a group of media outlets claimed Viktor Orban’s government bought the Pegasus malware to spy on journalists, politicians and businessmen who had been critical.

It’s the greatest honor to serve again on these historic grounds. Thank you for the kind words over the past few weeks. We’ll all do our best on behalf of the American people. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/qN4zzqYKVF — Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) January 21, 2021

​An investigation by The Guardian, The Washington Post, Le Monde and several other media outlets, published on Sunday, 18 July, suggested NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware can switch on a phone's camera or microphone and steal data from the phone without the owner being aware.

Pegasus can be installed remotely without the need to trick a user into downloading it and once it is on, the phone is effectively a pocket spy.

It can access WhatsApp messages, emails, text messages, GPS data and the phone’s contacts book. Pegasus gives those conducting surveillance on a target the ability to not just follow the subject and find out who they are talking to and what about, but also to access compromising images and information with which they could be blackmailed or extorted.

The news organisations said a leak from Forbidden Stories, a not-for-profit journalism group based in Paris, suggested more than 50,000 smartphone numbers had been identified by NSO, 15,000 of which were in Mexico and reportedly included the number of a murdered journalist, Cecilio Pineda Birto.

Director of the IMoD Policy & POL-MIL Bureau, Zohar Palti traveled with Minister of Defense, Benny Gantz, to France and met with the French Minister of the Armed Forces, Florence Parly & French Ambassador, Eric Danon. The meetings were fruitful & held in a friendly atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/KPbToyYgLq — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) July 29, 2021

​Among the numbers on the list are those belonging to prominent members of Arab royal families, 65 global business executives, 85 human rights activists, 189 journalists and more than 600 politicians, including presidents, prime ministers and cabinet ministers.

The journalists on the list worked for Agence France-Presse, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, The New York Times, Al Jazeera, El Pais, the Associated Press, Le Monde, Bloomberg, The Economist, and Reuters.

Pegasus is understood to have been sold to the governments of Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, India, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, most of which have been accused of human rights abuses or interfering with the freedom of the press.

The government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi denied spying on 300 journalists and politicians and said "allegations regarding government surveillance on specific people has no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever."

NSO has always the claimed the software was designed to track terrorists and criminals.

In an interview with the Times Of India an NSO spokesman said: "We only sell to governments and that to law enforcement and that to law enforcement and intelligence organizations of the governments. Due diligence is done, we subscribe to all UN guiding principles before and after selling."