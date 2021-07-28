Houthi Forces Reportedly Take Last Stronghold of Pro-Saudi Forces in Southern Marib Province

Houthi forces and allied militias have captured the strategic al-Fuqara Mountains area, the last stronghold of pro-Saudi forces in southern Marib province, in heavy fighting, Houthi-aligned media have reported.

According to the report, Houthi forces also made significant advances in Sanaa and Shabwa provinces.

Situated in the heart of central Yemen, the city of Marib is seen as a prime strategic prize by both sides, with the Houthis considering it as the final stronghold of Saudi-backed government forces in northern Yemen. The city is also home to hundreds of thousands of displaced civilian refugees, and the intensification of fighting in the region has led to fears in the international community regarding their fate.

Also on Wednesday, coalition warplanes were reported to have launched 16 raids in Marib and al-Jawf provinces, with ground-based sources telling Yemen Press Agency that pitched battles were taking place on the western and northwestern approaches to Marib city, with the city now said to be living in a ‘undeclared state of emergency’.

On Tuesday, regional media reported that a “massive explosion” rocked a coalition headquarters in Marib province. No further information was provided, and no group claimed responsibility for the alleged incident. The Saudi-led coalition did not comment on the reports.

On Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition reported the destruction of three Houthi drones launched toward targets in the kingdom.

Civil War Set to Enter Seventh Year

Yemen has been in a state of foreign-backed civil war since 2014, when Houthi militia forces seized control of Yemen’s capital of Sanaa in a popular uprising sparked by the cancellation of fuel subsidies. Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi fled the country to Saudi Arabia, and in March of 2015 Riyadh and a coalition of mostly Gulf allies intervened to try to restore him to power, so far without success.

In March, after the withdrawal of direct US military support, Saudi Arabia floated a new peace initiative, including a nationwide ceasefire, to end the fighting. However, the Houthis have demanded that Riyadh first lift the economic blockade in place against Yemeni ports and airports to help resolve the dire humanitarian situation in the areas they control.

The war in Yemen is feared to have killed as many as 233,000 people, both in fighting and as a result of the humanitarian crisis caused by the conflict, and the coalition’s blockade. The United Nations estimates that three quarters of Yemen’s population is in dire of basic food and medical assistance.

The Houthis are a moderate Islamist political and militant movement that emerged from the Houthi tribe, predominant in northern Yemen. Achieving a measure of popularity with their anti-corruption, social justice, anti-imperialism, anti-Zionism and Yemeni nationalism campaigns, the group purports to support a non-sectarian and dremocratic form of republican governance in Yemen.

With assistance from his coalition sponsors, President Hadi pieced together a unity government in late 2020, comprised of representatives of his government and the so-called Southern Transitional Council, a secessionist force in Aden, southern Yemen which previously fought both the Houthis and Hadi forces. Members of the new government arrived in Aden in December, only to be targeted by a massive missile strike on the airport. Protesters stormed the presidential palace in Yemen in March, forcing government forces and their foreign allies to beef up their presence in the region. In recent weeks, Hadi and the STC have accused one another of reneging on a power-sharing agreement reached in late 2019, leading to renewed infighting.