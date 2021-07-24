Saudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Destroys 3 Drones Launched by Houthis Towards the Kingdom

The Arab coalition fighting in Yemen said it destroyed three drones launched by Houthi rebels towards the southern region of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Gazette reported on Saturday.
In mid-July, a Houthi general told local media that the planes of the Saudi-led coalition had carried out more than 160 airstrikes in the area to support the Yemeni government forces. According to the general, the operation left 350 pro-government Yemeni soldiers dead and more than 560 others injured, as well as 29 transport vehicles damaged or destroyed.
Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in Yemen's north and west.
The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones at the Saudi territory.
In addition to the armed hostilities, Yemen continues to suffer from large-scale destruction of its infrastructure, significant population displacement, and an ongoing cholera outbreak since 2016. The COVID-19 pandemic has further worsened the country's economic and humanitarian crises.
