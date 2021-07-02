Register
19:44 GMT02 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this handout video grab released by Russian Defence Ministry, Russian armored vehicles are seen during a joint patrol with the Turkish military, in Idlib, Syria.

    Russian Military: Militants, 'White Helmets' Plotting Staged Chemical Attack in Idlib

    © Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/02/1083294645_0:97:1281:817_1200x675_80_0_0_81c01a856ce4e64ef468849f7eada9ba.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202107021083294679-russian-military-militants-white-helmets-plotting-staged-chemical-attack-in-idlib/

    This is not for the first time the Russian military has provided information on plans by militants and the White Helmets operating in Syria, dubbed by the Syrian president, Bashar Assad, as "tools for terrorism", to stage an attack in the country's province of Idlib.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Militants, together with the 'White Helmets' group, are preparing a staged "chemical attack" in Syria’s Idlib province, Rear Adm, Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Friday.

    "The Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties received information about the preparation of a provocation by the terrorist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham* in the Idlib de-escalation zone using toxic substances," Kulit said.

    Militants accompanied by representatives of the pseudo-humanitarian organization White Helmets, delivered about 10 barrels of toxic substances by truck to an area near the village of Harim, to Russian military official said, citing information received from locals.

    "According to available information, the terrorists intend to stage a 'chemical attack' in the southern part of the Jebel el Zawiya ridge for the subsequent accusation of the Syrian government forces of using toxic substances against civilians," Kulit stated.

    Earlier in June, Kulit revealed that Russia had received information about preparations by terrorists of the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham group for provocations in the Idlib de-escalation zone using poisonous substances. At the time, sources said that the terrorists delivered a tanker truck with a poisonous substance to the village of Atma, Idlib province, with which they plan to fill rockets.

    White Helmets appear in the trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
    YouTube screenshot
    White Helmets appear in the trailer for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare"

    The White Helmets is a UK-registered non-governmental organization, describing itself as a group of former bakers, tailors, engineers, pharmacists, painters, carpenters, students and workers of other professions who have volunteered to go to the "most dangerous place on earth" and "protect civilians from violence."

    The group gained wide publicity after engaging in Syria, where a civil war is in its tenth year. While the White Helmets have been hailed in the West, Damascus has accused the group of propaganda and extremism.

    *Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham - a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

    Related:

    Coroner Casts Doubt on Circumstances of White Helmets' Founder's Death, Media Says
    Russian Embassy in UK Slams BBC Report on White Helmets as Unprofessional and Unfounded
    White Helmets Filmed 'Human Victims' After 'Chemical Attack' of Syrian Army - Russian MoD
    White Helmets' Founder Reportedly Confessed Embezzlement of Donor Funds Before Death
    Russian Defense Ministry Warns White Helmets Plotting New ‘Provocation’ in Syria’s Idlib
    Tags:
    civil war, chemical attack, staged attack, terrorism, militants, White Helmets, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In this picture, an “unidentified flying object is seen above the Swiss Alps.
    Happy World UFO Day! Mysterious Objects Captured on Camera
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse