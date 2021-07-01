Israel Reportedly Conducts Airstrikes Against Targets in Gaza

According to Shehab news agency, Israeli planes particularly targeted the vicinity of the Netzarim area, south of Gaza City. The attacks have not caused any casualties, but damaged the buildings in the area, the report said.
The Qassam Brigades site named "Badr" in Netzarim was reportedly attacked by a missile from a reconnaissance plane. Two missiles were later fired from a warplane, the Shehab agency reported.
A video allegedly showing the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) attacking the sites in Gaza emerged online.
IDF targeting a militant site in #Gaza City a short time ago. #Israel pic.twitter.com/JlHYrHjVbE— Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) July 1, 2021
According to Israeli media, the attack was conducted in response to the launch of four incendiary balloons from Gaza towards Israel.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)