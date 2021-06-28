Iraq Condemns US Airstrike on Border With Syria, Pledges to Investigate, Official Says

"We condemn the US airstrike ... This is a flagrant violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and national security following all international resolutions", Rasool said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.
On late Sunday, the Pentagon said that US military aircraft had struck facilities of the Iranian-backed militants – Kata'ib Hezbollah (KH) and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada (KSS) – in the Syrian-Iraqi border region in response to attacks against American interests in Iraq. According to Syrian state television, the airstrikes likely left a child killed and three people injured.
Iraq will investigate the attack and undertake all necessary measures to avoid such situations in the future, Rasool specified. The spokesman added Iraq is not an arena for settling scores.
