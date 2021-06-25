Videos: Red Crescent Says 408 Palestinians Injured in Clashes Over New Jewish Settlement

The clashes erupted near the town of Beita to the south of Nablus in northern West Bank. The health charity said four people were hit by live fire, 69 by rubber bullets and the rest suffered from tear gas inhalation.
This comes as the Israeli government has approved first new West Banl construction since the new prime minister Naftali Bennet has taken office.
Attacking #PalestineRCS medical teams is a blatant violation of IHL. The occupying power should put an end to such act & respect the mission & emblem of PRCS#am_not_a_target pic.twitter.com/x6azbuecdo— PRCS (@PalestineRCS) June 25, 2021
FLAMING TORCHES, lasers lit as Palestinians clash with IDF forces in the West Bank - the anti-settlement rally saw at least 12 protesters injured. pic.twitter.com/TEdyqlA1sM— Santhosh (@UNIT_OF_BHARAT) June 25, 2021
Skirmishes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli troops on the Mount Sabih near Beita have become an almost daily occurrence as Palestinians battle to stop the rapid construction of the settlement that began in May.
