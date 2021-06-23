Register
20:46 GMT23 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A picture taken on April 14, 2016 shows a partial view of the Israeli settlement of Givat Zeev near the West Bank city of Ramallah

    Israel Approves First New West Bank Construction of Bennett Admin as Settler Protests Continue

    © AFP 2021 / THOMAS COEX
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    104
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202106231083225565-israel-approves-first-new-west-bank-construction-of-bennett-admin-as-settler-protests-continue/

    While the Arab Ra’am party won concessions making it harder for the Israeli government to demolish Palestinian homes when it joined Yair Lapid’s coalition, the central issue of settlement foundation and expansion was never touched on, leaving Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to pursue an annexationist agenda unimpeded.

    The Israeli government has made its first approval to new settlement construction in the West Bank since Bennett became prime minister earlier this month.

    On Wednesday, the Civil Administration’s High Planning Subcommittee approved 31 new projects in half a dozen West Bank settlements, including Elkana, Mishor Adumim, Karnei Shomron, Kfar Adumim and Yitzhar, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

    The projects include a shopping mall in Mishor Adumim industrial zone, a school for children with special needs in Elkana, and yeshiva and synagogues in both Karnei Shomron and Kfar Adumim, as well as a small number of new housing units in Yitzhar.

    Bennett, leader of the right-wing Yamina party, became prime minister on June 13 as part of a diverse coalition of parties that united to oust Likud’s Benjamin Netanyahu from his 12-year term as prime minister. While the coalition required extensive compromises by all parties, which includes right, center, and left-wing parties, Zionist Jews and Islamist Arabs, Bennett managed to avoid giving up one of his most important political goals: the continued Jewish settlement of the West Bank.

    Speaking on June 13 before his inauguration, Bennett vowed to expand Israeli settlement in all three areas of the West Bank - A, B, and C - in spite of United Nations resolutions condemning the settlements as well as the Israeli military occupation of the West Bank as violations of international law. Like many Zionists, Bennett views the West Bank as part of the old Hebrew kingdoms of Samaria and Judea, which were destroyed by the Assyrians in 720 BCE and Chaldeans in 582 BCE, respectively, and thus should be annexed into the Israeli state.

    UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs occupied Palestinian territory
    Map of restricted space in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Area C, produced by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs occupied Palestinian territory in December 2011

    Jewish, Arab Protests in West Bank

    Accordingly, since Bennett took office, settlers in the West Bank and Jerusalem have pushed harder for proposals for construction and the displacement of Palestinian families to be accelerated.

    On Tuesday, the Times of Israel reported at least 14 small marches in settlements across the West Bank under the slogan of “fighting for state lands,” demanding an end to Palestinian construction in Area C, a part of the West Bank under the jurisdiction of the Israeli Defense Force (IDF). 

    According to Haaretz, they were protesting the illegal construction of buildings at the Palestinian outpost of Evyatar. Since the West Bank’s capture by the IDF in 1967, Palestinians have only been given 0.25% of state land in Area C, while Israeli settlers have been given 46%. Roughly 475,000 Israeli settlers and 2.8 million Palestinians live in the West Bank. 

    While the Arab party Ra’am won from the coalition a three-year suspension of the Kamnitz Law, which greases the wheels of the destruction of Palestinian buildings, which are often built without licenses and thus illegal, the demolitions have continued. According to Middle East Eye, Palestinians in the village of Khashim Zannih in southern Israel, and in Shefa-Amr, near the city of Haifa, have both been served demolition orders since Bennett’s inauguration.

    On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Yair Lapid told the Times of Israel Evyatar “will be evacuated. It is illegal. It is not at all a question of right or left. It is an order from the army and the civil administration.”

    West Bank Palestinians have protested widely as well recently, including in the “Days of Rage” demonstrations accompanying the Israeli government’s approval of a nationalist march through Jerusalem to celebrate its seizure in the 1967 Six Day War and against the expansion of settlements in the West Bank. 

    On June 11, two days before Bennett’s inauguration, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that 15-year-old Mohammad Said Hamayel had been shot and killed by Israeli police in Beita during a Palestinian protest over settler seizure of land that cut them off from their olive groves. In Kufr Qaddoum, residents reported Israeli police had stormed their village during a weekly protest, firing rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas.

    Sheikh Jarrah Protests Continue

    Meanwhile, in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, violence has worsened in recent days, as Israeli settlers seek to drive several Palestinian families out of the neighborhood. A lower court ruled in favor of a claim by settlers in early May, but the Supreme Court has yet to deliver its decision after the families appealed.

    ​On Monday, video emerged of Israeli police raiding a home in the neighborhood and using stun grenades on the residents. The following day, Palestinian and Jewish protesters in the neighborhood threw objects, including fire bombs, at each other, and Israeli police responded by spraying Palestinians with skunk water and arresting at least four protesters. Another 20 were reportedly injured.

    Similar violence in early May helped to spark an 11-day war after Israeli police raided Al-Aqsa Mosque in Old Jerusalem, injuring hundreds of Muslim worshippers in response to protests at the nearby Damascus Gate. When Hamas in the Gaza Strip fired off rockets they said were in Al-Aqsa’s defense, the IDF replied with airstrikes, which by the end of the conflict on May 21 had killed more than 250 people. Hamas rockets killed 13 in Israel, as most of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.

    Related:

    Israel's PM-Designate Bennett Says His Government to Expand Peace Deals With Arab States
    Abraham Accords Partner Bahrain Seeks Answers on Bennett’s Palestinian Policy as Gaza Strikes Resume
    Demonstration in Support of Gaza, Jerusalem Palestinians Held in Al-Birah, West Bank
    Tags:
    Palestinians, protest, construction, Naftali Bennett, West Bank Settlements, West Bank
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Poland fan holds up a scarf before the UEFA EURO 2020 Group E football match between Spain and Poland at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, Spain on 19 June 2021.
    Gorgeous Female Fans Cheer National Teams at EURO 2020
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    Saturday Night Frustrations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse