17:51 GMT22 June 2021
    Websites for PressTV, Two Other Media Outlets 'Seized by US Government'

    On Tuesday, messages claiming their website had been seized by the US government appeared on the Iranian news agency websites for PressTV, Al-Alam, and the Lebanon-based Yemeni news site Al-Masirah.

    Two of the websites, Al-Alam and PressTV, are owned by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, Iran's state media corporation. However, another, Al-Masirah, was founded in 2012 Beirut, Lebanon, by Yemen's Ansarullah movement, also known as the Houthis. 

    Message displayed when navigating to the PressTV website on June 22, 2021.

    "The domain presstv.com has been seized by the United States Government in accordance with a seizure warrant issued pursuant to 18 USC §§981, 982 and 50 USC 1701-1705 as part of a law enforcement action by the Bureau of Industry and Security, Office of Export Enforcement and Federal Bureau of Investigation," the message on PressTV's website reads. The messages on all the websites are identical, save for the name of the outlet.

    The sections of US law cited by the notice are for civil forfeiture; criminal forfeitureUnusual and extraordinary threat; declaration of national emergency; and the exercise of Presidential authorities.

    The authenticity of the claims made by the messages are presently unclear, meaning they could also have been hacked.

    However, at least some of the websites appear to be visible to some people outside the US, including in the UK, Australia, even in the southwestern United States. However, others on Twitter claiming to be from those countries have said they got identical messages.

    This isn't the first time many of these outlets have come under attack online. In October, Twitter summarily suspended Al-Masirah's account without giving justification except a vaguely worded claim the account had violated their terms. In January, Facebook deleted the main page of PressTV without warning or explanation, only to restore it several hours later following an appeal by the news agency.

    This comes just days after presidential elections in Iran, in which Ebrahim Raisi, a conservative politician and the country's chief jurist, handily won. While direct talks between Raisi and US President Joe Biden seem off the menu at the moment, negotiations in Vienna to revive the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are continuing. The US left the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, and in response Tehran began to reduce its commitments to low uranium output made under the deal.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

