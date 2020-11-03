Register
00:03 GMT04 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This Thursday, June 6, 2013 file photo shows the National Security Administration (NSA) campus in Fort Meade, Md.

    US Cyber Command, NSA Undertook Ops Against Iran Prior to US Election - Report

    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106165/46/1061654662_0:216:4500:2748_1200x675_80_0_0_37e8fd9743b2b436250b7ab3ba43d13a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202011031080978519-us-cyber-command-nsa-undertook-ops-against-iran-prior-to-us-election---report/

    The head of US Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) and the National Security Agency (NSA) told reporters Tuesday the US had carried out cyber ops against Iran to ensure it did not interfere with the US elections.

    US Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, who heads both CYBERCOM and the NSA, told reporters Tuesday he was “very confident in actions” taken against Iran “over the past several weeks and the past several months to make sure that they’re not going to interfere in our elections,” the Washington Post reported.

    However, the cyber chief gave no specific information about the operations.

    Nakasone said that while they were watching for interference in the US election, “I just don’t see the levels that we had seen” in 2018. During that election, too, the wild claims about planned interference by Russia failed to materialize, leaving the media strangely silent during the November day of decision.

    About two weeks before the 2020 election, US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe and FBI Director Christopher Wray claimed that Russia and Iran had “taken specific actions to influence public opinion relating to [US] elections."

    Among those claims were that the two nations had independently obtained US voter registration information, and that Iran had emailed threatening messages to voters in several US states posing as the right-wing gang Proud Boys and warning would-be voters for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to support US President Donald Trump instead. Ratcliffe also claimed Iran was behind a video that "implies that individuals could cast fraudulent ballots, even from overseas,” which he said was an attempt to discredit the election.

    However, Ratcliffe’s conclusions came from metadata that pointed to the use of servers in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Estonia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, but not Iran, according to the Washington Post

    Further, the Iranian government has repeatedly denied it has any interest in swaying the US election, but if it did, it’s unclear why it would wish to help Trump win, when his administration is responsible for torpedoing a delicate detente decades in the making and implementing a crushing new “maximum pressure” campaign that has wrecked Iran’s economy and caused many Iranians to die of COVID-19 and other diseases that sanctions prevent the buying of medicines for.

    The day after Ratcliffe and Wray’s announcements, the US Treasury sanctioned five Iranian entities it accused of being "components of the Government of Iran, disguised as news organizations or media outlets" and attempting to interfere in the US elections.

    Related:

    US Army Cyber Command Dedicates New $366 Million Headquarters in Georgia
    US Preparing Largest Operation to Protect Elections From Cyber Attacks - Reports
    IRGC Weighs in on US Vote, Says ‘US Hostility Toward Iran’ Unchanging Whether GOP, Dems in Office
    Tags:
    cyber operations, National Security Agency, US Cyber Command, US Election 2020, election interference, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Town moderator Tom Tillotson shows an empty ballot box for the US presidential election at Hale House at the Balsams Resort in the hamlet of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, US, 3 November 2020.
    US Presidential Election 2020: Last Campaign Events Held & First Ballots Cast
    Snail Mail Fail
    Snail Mail Fail
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse