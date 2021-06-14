Register
08:13 GMT14 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and some of his government attend its first cabinet meeting in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem June 13, 2021.

    Same Challenges, New Faces: Who's Who in Israel's New Government

    © REUTERS / Ronen Zvulun
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0e/1083143241_0:6:3072:1734_1200x675_80_0_0_fb17da3c3fe6aa41b6da834d32770363.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202106141083143272-same-challenges-new-faces-whos-who-in-israels-new-government/

    On Sunday, the Israeli Parliament was sworn in, effectively ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year tenure at the helm of the country. While not all of the ministerial posts have been handed out, the essential portfolios are already known.

    Benjamin Netanyahu has been in office for 12 consecutive years, but on Sunday he vacated his post after the Knesset cast a vote of confidence in favour of Naftali Bennett, the head of the party Yamina.

    Bennett will govern Israel until September 2023 and then will become the country's interior minister. The chairman of the party Yesh Atid, Yair Lapid, will take his place and remain there until 2025.

    The Bennett-Lapid coalition will be comprised of 28 ministers, six less than Netanyahu's government. Although not all of the ministerial portfolios have been filled yet, it's already known who will be occupying the main seats. Sputnik has compiled a list to help you navigate the labyrinth of the new Israeli government.

    The Ministry of Defence

    Arguably the most important ministerial position in the Cabinet, and one with a budget of some $22 billion, will remain in the hands of Benny Gantz, who oversaw the nation's recent "Operation Guardian of the Walls" that started on 10 May, following a barrage of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli towns and cities.

    Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, speaks during an election campaign rally in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Corinna Kern/File Photo
    © REUTERS / CORINNA KERN
    Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, speaks during an election campaign rally in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Corinna Kern/File Photo

    Although the operation ended after eleven days and despite excessive efforts by Egyptian mediators, a truce has not been reached yet, this is why Gantz will remain at the helm of the ministry as indirect talks with Hamas are still on the table.

    Aside from the threat emanating from the Gaza Strip, the Defence Ministry will also need to be prepared for potential challenges in the north from Iran and Hezbollah, as well as various extremist groups in Syria.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs

    After years of neglect, miserable funding and poor management, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) was given to Gabi Ashkenazi under the coalition agreement between Netanyahu and Gantz.

    During his one year in office, Ashkenazi managed to secure better funding for the ministry, boosting its budget by $15 million.

    He also revamped the image of the MFA, helping to win back the responsibilities it had lost and improved its cooperation with other governmental bodies and ministries. 

    Now, with a new government assuming office, the ministry may witness some instability primarily because it will be split between two individuals. Yair Lapid will be in charge until September 2023 and then, when he becomes PM, it will pass to Gideon Saar, the head of the party New Hope.

    Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, right, meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, at the Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, May 30, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Nariman El-Mofty
    Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, right, meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, at the Tahrir Palace in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, May 30, 2021.

    Both are considered seasoned politicians but handling a ministry, where spirits have been low will not be an easy task. Neither will it be easy to solve the multiple problems Israel's foreign policy is currently facing.

    To start off, the new foreign minister will need to work hard to improve Israel's image across the globe. The latter was dealt a serious blow following the recent military campaign in Gaza that claimed the lives of more than 250 Palestinians.

    The minister will need to address and tackle the issue of anti-Semitism that has been rearing its head around the world. And will need to work closely with various global players to make sure that the shaping nuclear deal between the US and Iran will not harm Israel's interests.

    The Ministry of Finance 

    According to the coalition agreement, the ministry responsible for the nation's economic policy and the country’s nearly $130 billion budget will be in the hands of Avigdor Lieberman, a former Israeli defence minister and head of the party Yisrael Beitenu.

    But that fact has already stirred criticism among Israel’s liberal circles and the press, who have accused Lieberman of corruption on a number of occasions.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Avigdor Lieberman (L), the head of hardline nationalist party Yisrael Beitenu, are seen during a ceremony in which they signed a coalition agreement on May 25, 2016 at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem.
    © AFP 2021 / Menanhem Kahana
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Avigdor Lieberman (L), the head of hardline nationalist party Yisrael Beitenu, are seen during a ceremony in which they signed a coalition agreement on May 25, 2016 at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem.

    In 2007, for example, it was reported that his daughter Michal, at the time only 21 years of age and already in charge of a profitable company, had earned $2.5 million; whereas it was recently made public that one of Lieberman's sons, Kobi, was made director of a leading company, probably due to his father's ties with the Jewish-Austrian billionaire Martin Schlaff.

    At present, the Israeli media is saying that putting Lieberman in charge of such an important governmental body is the equivalent of letting a fox guard a henhouse.

    The Ministry of the Interior

    Entries to Israel, visas, permits, and immigration will now be under the purview of the hawkish Ayelet Shaked, a former minister of justice known for her hard-line approach to the Palestinian issue and this means that Palestinians wanting to enter Israel for business, religious, or family matters might end up facing a significant ordeal.

    Israel's Justice Minister, Ayelet Shaked, approves a bill to impose restrictions on nonprofit groups that receive foreign funding, meant to crack down on government critics
    Israel's Justice Minister, Ayelet Shaked, approves a bill to impose restrictions on nonprofit groups that receive foreign funding, meant to crack down on government critics

    The Ministry of the Interior is also responsible for granting or revoking Israeli citizenship and in the past Shaked has been vocal in expressing her views against Palestinians reportedly involved in terror activity against the Jewish state. Now, with her in office, she might want to push through draconian legislation, although it will likely be blocked by the coalition's liberals.

    The Ministry of Justice

    Netanyahu was fighting to make sure this ministerial position stayed in the hands of his party Likud or its allies. Critics slammed him for that, saying the aim was to prevent judicial interference in political decisions. They also said he was trying to evade trial and that the position was needed to guarantee that anti-Netanyahu legislation was not passed.

    Now, the former PM will have cause for concern, as starting Monday this governmental body will be in the hands of a Likud defector and a personal rival, Gideon Saar.

    Gideon Sa’ar
    © Photo : Gideon Sa’ar/facebook :
    Gideon Sa’ar

    Saar, a hawk himself, will likely be interested in limiting the role of the judiciary in Israel's political system. Yet, he will also probably make certain that the trial of his former boss continues and any laws hampering that process will not likely reach the desks of Israeli parliamentarians.

    Starting Monday, all eyes will be on the new Knesset. Supporters will want to see a change and will demand Israel take a different course from the one under Netanyahu. The opposition will be scrutinising every move the ministers make, meaning the new lawmakers will have very little room for error.

    Tags:
    Avigdor Liberman, Yair Lapid, Gaza Strip, Gaza Strip, Knesset, Knesset, Benny Gantz, Naftali Bennett, Government, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Activists from the climate action group Ocean Rebellion set a boat on fire during a demonstration at sunrise on Marazion Beach, Cornwall, Britain, 5 June 2021, ahead of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall.
    All Eyes on G7 summit in Cornwall as Climate and Political Activists Gather to Make Some Noise
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse