Knesset Holds Confidence Vote on New Government

Sputnik is live from Jerusalem as the Knesset is voting on a new coalition government, composed of eight parties.
If the legislative body votes in favour of the new government, it could pave the way for Naftali Bennett, the right-wing Yamina party's leader, to become the country's new prime minister before being replaced by the centrist Yesh Atid party's leader Yair Lapid after about two years, in accordance with a rotational basis.
Last month, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gave Lapid a mandate to form a coalition government after acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to do so.
Israel has been reeling from political instability stemming from a series of inconclusive elections over the course of the past two years. The latest - fourth - round of elections took place in March.
