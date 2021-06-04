Register
21:19 GMT04 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza City, Thursday, May 20, 2021.

    Hamas Threatens to Resume Bombardment Unless Israel Releases Held Up Qatari Aid, Paper Claims

    © AP Photo / Hatem Moussa
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    0 100
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083024697_0:93:3072:1821_1200x675_80_0_0_a9f9705e9faf531a6ad3a2c8d7645c93.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202106041083076574-hamas-threatens-to-resume-bombardment-unless-israel-releases-held-up-qatari-aid-paper-claims/

    One of Gaza’s main benefactors, Qatar passed on the peace deals its Persian Gulf neighbors Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates made last year, although it has continued to serve as a broker between Gaza and Israel for both making peace and facilitating aid.

    According to a report by Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar on Friday, Hamas has threatened to resume firing rockets into Israel if the country doesn’t release aid money sent by Qatar and destined for the Gaza Strip in the next week.

    “Israel's provocations towards Gaza and the poor citizens who are supposed to receive Qatari money tend to escalate tensions and conflict,” an unnamed Hamas source told the paper, according to Israeli media, adding that “if this does not happen, it will take an important decision regarding the mutual ceasefire.”

    On Tuesday, Qatari Assistant Minister Lolwah Al-Khater, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry, said the Gulf emirate would be allocating some $500 million to help rebuild more than 45,000 damaged and destroyed homes in the Gaza Strip in the aftermath of 11 days of bombardment by Israeli aircraft and artillery. That is on top of another $360 million pledged to Gaza by Doha in January, itself a continuation of past years’ aid packages.

    Naji Sarhan, deputy of Gaza’s works and housing ministry, told the Associated Press on May 22 that losses from the 11-day war last month amounted to $150 million. However, the territory, cut off from most imports by Israel and Egypt, hasn't been rebuilt much since two other wars with Israel in 2009 and in 2014, or the intermittent attacks that have come between them.
    An Egyptian soldier keeps watch at the closed Rafah border crossing, between southern Gaza Strip and Egypt in this November 6, 2014 file photo
    © REUTERS / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Files
    An Egyptian soldier keeps watch at the closed Rafah border crossing, between southern Gaza Strip and Egypt.

    The Israeli Defense Forces say when they carry out attacks in Gaza that they are targeting militants from the armed wing of ruling party Hamas, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, or from Palestinian Islamic Jihad, both of which Jerusalem considers to be terrorist organizations. However, most of the deaths in the recent war were of civilians, not Hamas militants. According to Gaza officials, just 80 of the 254 Palestinians killed in the war were Hamas fighters.

    The bombardment began on May 10 after Hamas launched a hail of rockets into Israel, sending more than 4,300 during the course of the war and saying the attacks were made in defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian settlements in East Jerusalem in danger of eviction by Jewish settlers. Twelve Israelis were killed by the rockets, although most were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system.

    In the aftermath, Hamas’ leader in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, said that the Gazan government would “not take a single cent” of international aid, adding “we have never taken a cent in the past.” However, he welcomed construction projects by partners from Muslim nations.

    Sinwar said that Gaza has “sufficient financial resources… a large part of which are from Iran, and another part comes from Arab and Muslim donors and free people of the world who stand in solidarity with our people and their rights.”

    Sinwar’s comments came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled to Ramallah, headquarters of the Palestinian National Authority that governs the West Bank and which has a fraught relationship with Gaza since Hamas won the 2006 elections. Blinken promised as much as $75 million in development and economic assistance to the Palestinians, but said that none of it could be allowed to benefit Hamas. Sinwar called this a ploy to keep Palestinians divided.

    Palestinians ride a donkey-pulled cart past Gaza's sole power plant in Nusairat
    © AFP 2021 / MOHAMMED ABED
    Palestinians ride a donkey-pulled cart past Gaza's sole power plant in Nusairat
    The Israeli-Egyptian cordon around Gaza has not just restricted construction materials from entering, it has also blocked fuel. In 2018, Qatar began sending diesel fuel shipments to Gaza to keep the strip’s sole power plant operating, helping to increase the number of hours of electricity per day, but not eliminating the rolling blackouts that plague its more than 2 million inhabitants.

    However, while Israel has also blocked these shipments at times, Qatar has also reduced them as a tool of leverage in disputes with Hamas over construction projects, helping to fan resentment.

    In February, Qatar and the European Union reached an agreement to jointly construct a natural gas pipeline from Israel to Gaza that Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said would “resolve the problem of electricity in Gaza completely.” 

    Related:

    Hamas Pledges ‘Not to Take a Single Cent’ of Foreign Aid After Blinken Snubs Gaza-Ruling Party
    Egyptian FM Urges Israel to Refrain From Actions That Could Lead to Escalation in Gaza
    Israeli General Says 11-Day Gaza War Just ‘First Stage’ of Wider Campaign
    Tags:
    blockade, aid, Israel, Qatar, Gaza
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Coup de Tete, a 5-metre statue by Algerian-born French artist Adel Abdessemed commemorating the headbutt French footballer Zinedine Zidane gave Italian defender Marco Materazzi in the final of the 2006 Fifa World Cup is removed from Doha's corniche in Qatar on 30 October 2013 after local Islamists objected to it as a work of anti-Islam idolisation. It is now on display in the Arab Museum of Modern Art.
    Sport Stars From Artistic Angles: Monuments to Famous Athletes Around the World
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse