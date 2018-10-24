Register
18:03 GMT +324 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A man stands as a fuel tanker arrives at Gaza's power plant in the central Gaza Strip January 16, 2017

    Israel Resumes Qatari-Financed Fuel Deliveries to Gaza – Power Plant Spokesman

    © REUTERS / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Tensions between the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip and Israel have been deescalating in recent days following months of violence which left over 170 Palestinian protesters and one Israeli soldier dead.

    Tele Aviv has allowed for the resumption of Qatari-government sponsored fuel deliveries to Gaza, a spokesman from Gaza's only power plant said Wednesday, AFP reports.

    According to the spokesman, eight truckloads of fuel were expected to pass into Gaza through the Israeli border sometime Wednesday under a UN-brokered deal to improve conditions in territory.

    Palestinian news portal PalInfo says the resumption of fuel deliveries was approved on Tuesday by Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who made the decision based on "the recommendations of the security services." Earlier, Lieberman said that fuel deliveries, cut off entirely earlier this month, would be resumed only if the unrest ceased.

    the Israeli side of the Taba crossing near the Red Sea resort of Eilat
    © AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
    Israel Reopens Border Crossings With Gaza Strip After Tensions De-Escalate - Authorities
    Qatar earlier has agreed to finance the delivery of $60 million of fuel supplies as part of a $150 aid package to Gaza which authorities said was aimed at "easing the humanitarian crisis" affecting the enclave.

    Israel has repeatedly cut off fuel deliveries to Gaza in recent years, with the territory with a population of 1.85 million facing a land, air and sea blockade by Israel and Egypt since 2007. The area suffers from an acute energy crisis, with power outages lasting 18-20 hours a day even when limited fuel deliveries are available.

    Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians near the Gaza border escalated in March, with Palestinians protesting issues including the ongoing blockade, Washington's decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem, and Israel's control of territories which Palestinians claim as their own.

    The disturbances led to the deaths of over 170 Palestinians and one Israeli soldier, with thousands of Palestinians injured in border violence and nearly a dozen Israeli troops and civilians injured in shelling and arson balloon attacks launched by Hamas militants.

    Related:

    Israel Reopens Border Crossings With Gaza After Tensions De-Escalate - Officials
    About 10,000 Palestinians Clashing With Israeli Army on Border With Gaza (VIDEO)
    Israeli Security Cabinet Mulls Gaza Military Operation After Rocket Launch
    IDF Says It Hit 20 Targets in Gaza in Response to Palestinian Shelling
    Israeli Army Registers Launch of Rocket From Gaza Strip
    Deadly Clashes in Gaza: EU Calls for Probe Into Recent Killings of Civilians
    Tags:
    energy, fuel, fuel supplies, Qatar, Israel, Gaza Strip
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Pain, No Gain: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder’s Competition in Israel
    Pump ... You ... Up: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder's Competition in Israel
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse