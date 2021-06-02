Tehran's Oil Refinery Hit by Fire - Photo, Video

A fire broke out on one of the emergency gas lines at the oil refinery in Tehran on Wednesday, the Mehr news agency reported.
Tasnim News shared a video showing smoke billowing from the Shahid Tondguyan oil refinery in the Tehran area.
The incident comes hours after one of Iran's largest navy ships, the Kharg, caught fire and sank in the Gulf of Oman.
Large fire reported at the Tondguyan Oil Refinery in Tehran.
